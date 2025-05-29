Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture & Technology, Kanpur, has released the admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test 2025 (UPCATET 2025). Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website upcatet.net.

The exams for UG and Master's & Ph.D will be held on June 11 and 12, respectively. The results are expected to be released on June 23, 2025.

Steps to download UPCATET admit card 2025

Visit the official website upcatet.org On the homepage, click on the UPCATET 2025 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for UPCATET 2025.