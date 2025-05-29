The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Engineering Services Examination 2025 admit cards on the official website upsc.gov.in. The ESE Preliminary exam will be conducted nationwide on June 8, 2025, followed by the Mains exam scheduled for August 10, 2025.

The Commission aims to fill 457 vacancies.

“A candidate, who does not produce his/her e-Admit Card for checking at the allotted venue, shall not be allowed to take the Examination. The candidates are also required to carry along the Photo ID card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, for appearing at each session of the Examination,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download ESE admit card 2025

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ESE admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ESE admit card 2025.

