UPSSSC final answer key 2025 out for Assistant Accountant, Junior Analyst; download here
Candidates can download the answer key from the official website upsssc.gov.in.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the final answer key for the Junior Analyst (Food) Main Examination (Pr. A. P.-2023) / 04 and Assistant Accountant and Auditor Main Examination (Pre.A.P.-2023) / 03. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website upsssc.gov.in.
The objections against the provisional answer keys were invited till February 23, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to hire for 417 Junior Analyst (Food) posts and 1829 Assistant Accountant and Auditor posts.
Steps to download Jr Analyst, Asst Accountant final answer key
Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Junior Analyst and Assistant Accountant final answer key link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Junior Analyst final answer key 2025.
Direct link to Assistant Accountant final answer key 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.