The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the final answer key for the Junior Analyst (Food) Main Examination (Pr. A. P.-2023) / 04 and Assistant Accountant and Auditor Main Examination (Pre.A.P.-2023) / 03. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The objections against the provisional answer keys were invited till February 23, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to hire for 417 Junior Analyst (Food) posts and 1829 Assistant Accountant and Auditor posts.

Steps to download Jr Analyst, Asst Accountant final answer key

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Junior Analyst and Assistant Accountant final answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Junior Analyst final answer key 2025.

Direct link to Assistant Accountant final answer key 2025.