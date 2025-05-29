The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 or HTET 2025 from June 1 to 6, 2025. Applicants can register on the official website bseh.org.in. The correction window will open from June 6 to 7, 2025.

HTET 2025 will be conducted on July 26 from 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm, and on July 27 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm. The exam is conducted for candidates who intend to be teachers for Classes I to V (PRT-Primary Teacher), Classes VI to VIII (TGT-Trained Graduate Teacher), and PGT (Postgraduate Teacher). Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to HTET 2024 notification.

Application Fee Category For One Level Only For Two Levels For Three Levels SC and PH Candidates of Haryana Domicile Rs 500 Rs 900 Rs 1200 For All Candidates except SC and PH of Haryana Domicile Rs 1000 Rs 1800 Rs 2400 All Candidates Non-Haryana Domicile (Including SC & PH) Rs 1000 Rs 1800 Rs 2400

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.