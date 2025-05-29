HTET 2024 applications invited from June 1; exams to be held in July
Candidates can apply for the exam at bseh.org.in from June 1 onwards.
The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 or HTET 2025 from June 1 to 6, 2025. Applicants can register on the official website bseh.org.in. The correction window will open from June 6 to 7, 2025.
HTET 2025 will be conducted on July 26 from 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm, and on July 27 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm. The exam is conducted for candidates who intend to be teachers for Classes I to V (PRT-Primary Teacher), Classes VI to VIII (TGT-Trained Graduate Teacher), and PGT (Postgraduate Teacher). Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and other details available in the notification below:
Direct link to HTET 2024 notification.
Application Fee
|Category
|For One Level Only
|For Two Levels
|For Three Levels
|SC and PH Candidates of Haryana Domicile
|Rs 500
|Rs 900
|Rs 1200
|For All Candidates except SC and PH of Haryana Domicile
|Rs 1000
|Rs 1800
|Rs 2400
|All Candidates Non-Haryana Domicile (Including SC & PH)
|Rs 1000
|Rs 1800
|Rs 2400
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.