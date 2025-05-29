The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has started accepting online applications from eligible candidates for the Common Eligibility Test under Advt. No. 01/2025. Candidates can submit their forms on the official website hssc.gov.in till June 12, 2025. The last date to pay the fee is June 14, 2025.

The exam schedule will be released separately. The question paper shall be of the level of Senior Secondary Education (Class 12th) except for the subjects of Hindi and English, for which the level shall be of Matriculation. The exam will be held for 1 hour and 30 minutes, and will consist of 100 questions of 100 marks.

The CET marks obtained by the applicants shall be valid for a period of three years from the date of declaration of the results.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 42 years as on June 12, 2025. More details in the notification.

Educational Qualification: The minimum educational qualification shall be 10+2/equivalent or Matric with additional qualification, for eligibility to appear in CET for Group C posts. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000.

Steps to apply for CET 2025

Visit the official website onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in On the homepage, click on the registration link Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for CET 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.