Bihar CET BEd 2025 answer key out at biharcetbed-lnmu.in; submit suggestions by May 30
Candidates can download the answer key from the official website biharcetbed-lnmu.in.
Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), Darbhanga, has released the provisional answer key of the Bihar B.Ed. Combined Entrance Test (CET-BED) 2025 on the official website biharcetbed-lnmu.in. Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by May 30 through email at cetbedhelpdesk@lnmu.ac.in.
The result is likely to be announced on June 10, 2025. The exam was conducted on May 28, 2025.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download BEd CET answer key 2025
Visit the official website biharcetbed-lnmu.in
On the homepage, click on the BEd CET answer key 2025 link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to BEd CET answer key 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.