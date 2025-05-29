Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), Darbhanga, has released the provisional answer key of the Bihar B.Ed. Combined Entrance Test (CET-BED) 2025 on the official website biharcetbed-lnmu.in . Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by May 30 through email at cetbedhelpdesk@lnmu.ac.in.

The result is likely to be announced on June 10, 2025. The exam was conducted on May 28, 2025.

Steps to download BEd CET answer key 2025

Visit the official website biharcetbed-lnmu.in On the homepage, click on the BEd CET answer key 2025 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

