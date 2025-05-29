The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the official notification for the recruitment of Enforcement Sub Inspector in Transport Department, Government of Bihar under Advt. 03/2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in from May 30 to June 30, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 33 Enforcement SI posts 2025. The applicants should hold a graduation degree or equivalent from a recognised university. Candidates should be between the ages of 21 to 37 years as on August 1, 2025. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, Physical Examination, and Interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.