The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the provisional answer key of the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test 2025 ( GPAT 2025 ) on the official website natboard.edu.in . Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by June 1 up to 3.00 pm. A fee of Rs 200 per suggestion applies.

The results are scheduled to be announced on June 25, 2025. GPAT 2025 was conducted on May 25 across the country. The exam is a national-level examination for award of scholarship to qualified candidates seeking entry into the Master of Pharmacy (M. Pharm) course.

“The result of GPAT-2025 shall be compiled based on the final answer keys. No grievance with regard to Answer Key(s) after declaration of result of GPAT-2025 shall be entertained. The marks obtained by a candidate on the basis of the final answer keys will be considered for computation of the result of GPAT-2025 and generation of GPAT scores & merit,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download GPAT answer key 2025

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in On the homepage, go to the Examinations — Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) Click on the GPAT 2025 login tab Key in your login details and submit Download the answer key and submit suggestions, if any