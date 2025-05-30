The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission ( BPSSC ) has declared the Preliminary written exam results of the Sub-Inspector posts, Prohibition in Prohibition, Excise & Registration Dept., Govt. of Bihar under Advt. No. 01/2025. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in .

A total of 560 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Mains exam scheduled for August. Admit card release date will be informed separately. The written exam was held on May 18, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 28 sub-inspector vacancies.

Steps to download BPSSC SI Prelims results 2025

Visit the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, go to the SI Prohibition tab Click on the SI Prohibition Prelims result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SI Prohibition Prelims result 2025.