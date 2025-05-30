The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the objective-type written exam schedule for the recruitment of Stenographer Grade-II (English) in Assam Secretariat (Janata Bhawan) under the General Administration Department under Advt. No. 19/2024. The exam will be conducted on June 25 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon at APSC office building. The e-admit card is likely to be released at apsc.nic.in on June 4, 2025.

“The list of candidates along with Roll Nos. and e-Admission Certificates will be uploaded on 4th June, 2025 in the Commission's website www.apsc.nic.in. No e-Admission Certificates shall be sent separately by post. The candidates may e-mail their queries to the e-mail id: apsc-asm@nic.in from 4th June, 2025 to 13th June, 2025 till 5.00 P.M,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Stenographer Grade II admit card

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Call Letters/ Admit Cards tab Login and check the admit card Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference