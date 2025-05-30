The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission ( BPSSC ) will soon close the registration window for recruitment to the posts of Range Officer of Forest in Environment, Forest and Climate Change Dept., Govt. of Bihar under Advt. No. 02/2025. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at bpssc.bihar.gov.in till June 1, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 24 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from outside the state of Bihar/unreserved category male candidates/OBC/EWS candidates will be charged an application fee of Rs 700, while women candidates/ST/SC/PwBD candidates who are domiciled residents of Bihar will be charged Rs 400.

Steps to apply for BPSSC FRO posts 2025

Visit the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Forest Dept. tab Click on the FRO application link Fill out the application form, pay the fee, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for FRO posts 2025.