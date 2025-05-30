The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has released the Assistant Prosecution Officer ( APO ) Mains admit card 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

The exam will be conducted on June 1 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm and 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 181 APO posts.

Here’s the APO Mains notification.

Steps to download APO Mains admit card

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the APO Mains admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download APO Mains admit card 2024.