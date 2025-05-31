King George’s Medical University (KGMU) , Lucknow, will close the online registration window for Nursing Officer Recruitment Exam today, May 31. Candidates can submit their applications on the official website kgmu.org .

The ongoing recruitment drive aims to fill 733 Nursing Officer posts across various departments. As per the official notification, candidates belonging to the UR/OBC/EWS categories are required to pay Rs 2360, while SC/ST candidates must pay Rs 1416.

Steps to apply for Nursing Officer posts 2025

Visit the official website kgmu.org On the homepage, go to the Recruitment — Apply Online against Nursing Officer posts 2025 Register and proceed with the application Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Nursing Officer posts 2025.