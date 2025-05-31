The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET 2025) admit card today, May 31. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted from June 6 to 8 in two shifts — 9.00 am to 11.00 am and 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm. The provisional answer key is expected to be released on June 11, and objections will be invited until June 14. The final answer key and results will be released on June 24 and 26, respectively.

Steps to download AP PGECET admit card 2025

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, go to the AP PGECET 2025 tab Click on the AP PGECET admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AP PGECET admit card 2025.