The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has officially announced the commencement of the JoSAA Counselling 2025 from June 3, 2025, at 5 pm, following the declaration of JEE Advanced 2025 results on the official website jeeadv.ac.in . The counselling process is crucial for candidates seeking admission to top engineering institutes across India, including IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs.

Candidates who have successfully qualified in JEE Advanced 2025 are eligible to participate in the seat allocation process. They can select the preferred courses and institutions while registering on the JoSAA website josaa.nic.in.

Key Dates JoSAA Counselling Starts June 3, 2025 Mock Seat Allocation 1 Release

June 9, 2025 Mock Seat Allocation 2 Release June 11, 2025 Registration & Choice-filling Deadline June 12, 2025

Here’s the official schedule.

Steps to apply for JoSAA Counselling 2025

Visit the official website: josaa.nic.in Click on the link for JoSAA Counselling 2025 registration Enter JEE Advanced credentials and complete the registration process Log in and select your preferred institutes and courses Submit and download the form for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.