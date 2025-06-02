The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) inviting applications for the recruitment of Scientist/Engineer 'SC' posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online at isro.gov.in until June 16, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 320 vacancies across three major engineering disciplines: Electronics, Mechanical, and Computer Science Engineering.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a BE or BTech degree in the relevant discipline from a recognized university.

A minimum of 65% marks or a CGPA of 6.84/10 is required.

Upper age limit is 28 years as on June 16, 2025.

Here’s the detailed notification.

Steps to apply

Visit the official website isro.gov.in Careers — Click on the Recruitment Notice dated 27.05.25 Click on the application link Select the desired post and fill in the application form Pay the fee, and submit the form

Direct link to the application window.

Application Fee

There is a non-refundable application fee of Rs 250 for all candidates. However, all applicants must initially pay Rs 750 as a processing fee. Candidates who appear in the written test will receive a refund, Rs 750 in full for those exempted from the application fee (including women, SC/ST, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen) and Rs 500 for other candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.