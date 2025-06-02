The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) will close the registration window for the Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2025 and General Nursing and Midwifery Training Selection Test (GNMTST) 2025 today, June 2, 2025. Interested candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications through the official website esb.mp.gov.in .

The correction window will be open till June 7, 2025. These entrance exams are being conducted for admissions to B.Sc. Nursing (4-year) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) courses (3-year) across various institutes in Madhya Pradesh. The exams will be held on June 24, 2025, in two shifts from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

Steps to apply for MP PNST and GNMTST 2025

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the PNST and GNMTST registration link Complete the registration and proceed with the application Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Download it for future reference

Application Fee

An application fee of Rs 400 is applicable for the general category and Rs 200 for reserved categories.

