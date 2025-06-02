The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has commenced the online applications for the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 or HTET 2025. Candidates can register on the official website bseh.org.in till June 5, 2025. The correction window will open from June 6 to 7, 2025.

HTET 2025 will be conducted on July 26 from 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm, and on July 27 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm. The exam is conducted for candidates who intend to be teachers for Classes I to V (PRT-Primary Teacher), Classes VI to VIII (TGT-Trained Graduate Teacher), and PGT (Postgraduate Teacher).

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to HTET 2024 notification.

Application Fee Category For One Level Only For Two Levels For Three Levels SC and PH Candidates of Haryana Domicile Rs 500 Rs 900 Rs 1200 For All Candidates except SC and PH of Haryana Domicile Rs 1000 Rs 1800 Rs 2400 All Candidates Non-Haryana Domicile (Including SC & PH) Rs 1000 Rs 1800 Rs 2400

Steps to apply for HTET 2025

Visit the official website bseh.org.in On the homepage, click on the HTET 2025 registration window Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for HTET 2025.