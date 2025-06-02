RRB NTPC admit card 2025 released; here’s download link
Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the 1st stage computer-based test (CBT-1) admit card for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate posts (CEN 05/2024) at rrbcdg.gov.in. The exam will be conducted from June 5 to 24, 2025.
“Aadhaar linked biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card or printout of e-verified Aadhaar,” reads the notification.
Steps to download NTPC Graduate admit card 2024
Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the NTPC Graduate post 2024 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
The recruitment drive aims to fill 8113 vacancies, of which 1736 vacancies are for Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor posts, 994 for Station Master, 3144 for Goods Train Manager, 1507 for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and 732 for Senior Clerk cum Typist.
