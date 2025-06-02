The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the 1st stage computer-based test (CBT-1) admit card for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate posts (CEN 05/2024) at rrbcdg.gov.in. The exam will be conducted from June 5 to 24, 2025.

“Aadhaar linked biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card or printout of e-verified Aadhaar,” reads the notification.

Direct link to the NTPC Graduate 2024 revised exam schedule.

Steps to download NTPC Graduate admit card 2024

Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the NTPC Graduate post 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NTPC Graduate admit card.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 8113 vacancies, of which 1736 vacancies are for Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor posts, 994 for Station Master, 3144 for Goods Train Manager, 1507 for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and 732 for Senior Clerk cum Typist.