The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has declared the written exam results of the Odisha Forest Service (Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger posts) under Advt. No. 08 of 2023-24. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website www.opsc.gov.in.

A total of 533 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for personality test. Details about date, time and venue of the Physical Test (to be conducted by Principal Chief Conservator of Forest) will be notified later.

Steps to download ACF/ Forest Guard result 2024

Visit the official website www.opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ACF/ Forest Guard result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

The written exams were conducted from August 18 to 28, 2025. The OPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 176 posts, of which 45 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests and 131 for Forest Ranger posts.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination, physical test and viva voce test.