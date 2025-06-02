The Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited online applications for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2025 for recruitment into the Flying Branch, Technical Branch, and Ground Duty (Non-Technical and Technical) Branches. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website afcat.cdac.in until July 1, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 284 vacancies. For details on eligibility, open the official notification.

Steps to apply for the AFCAT 2025 exam

Visit the official website afcat.cdac.in Under News, click on the link for Registration for AFCAT Register by entering details and generating an OTP Log in using the OTP received Fill the application form, pay the fee, and submit the form

Direct link to the registration window.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 550 + GST. Those applying under NCC Special Entry are exempt from payment.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.