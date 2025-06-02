Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam schedule of Assistant Engineer posts (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) in various departments of Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 29/2025, 30/2025 & 31/2025). As per the notification, the written exam will be conducted on July 5, 6, and 7, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1024 Assistant Engineer posts. Candidates can check the vacancy details, exam pattern, and other details available in the notification below:

Meanwhile, the Commission has invited online applications against the Integrated 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in till June 30, 2025. The Commission aims to fill 1250 posts .

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

