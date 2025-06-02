ISRO VSSC recruitment 2025: Apply for 64 Fitter, Welder and other posts till June 16, details here
Candidates can apply for the posts at vssc.gov.in till June 16, 2025.
Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Fitter, Welder, Electronic Mechanic, and other posts under Advertisement No: RMT334. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at vssc.gov.in till June 16, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 64 posts. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Applicants have to pay a fee of Rs 500. Female / Scheduled Castes (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / Ex-servicemen [EX-SM] and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates will be refunded the full fee, subject to the condition that the candidates should appear in the written test.
Steps to apply for Fitter, Welder and other posts
Visit the official website vssc.gov.in
On the homepage, go to Careers—VSSC Recruitment Advt RMT 334: Click Here to Apply
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.