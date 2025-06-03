The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially postponed the NEET-PG 2025 examination, originally scheduled for June 15, 2025. The decision follows a Supreme Court order to conduct the exam in a single shift. Once declared, candidates will be able to access the city slip and admit card through the official website natboard.edu.in.

“As stated in NBEMS notice dated 02.06.2025, the NEET-PG 2025 scheduled to be held on 15.06.2025 needs to be postponed to arrange for more test centers and required infrastructure”, reads the official notification.

The NBEMS had earlier planned to issue the city intimation slip on June 2, 2025, but the postponement has now pushed back the release of fresh dates for the city slip, admit card, and the examination itself.

As per a report by Times of India, following the examination, candidates who qualify will move on to the counselling phase for admission into MD, MS, and PG Diploma courses. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will oversee the counselling process for 50% of the All India Quota (AIQ) seats, while the rest will be managed by the respective state counselling authorities.

