The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the SSC Phase 13 Notification 2025 on June 2, 2025, inviting online applications for 2,423 vacancies in various departments. The recruitment drive is open to 10th pass, 12th pass, and graduate candidates, offering posts such as Farm Assistant, Field Assistant, Clerk, and others. Interested candidates can apply through the official website ssc.gov.in till June 23, 2025.

A correction window will be available from June 28 to June 30, 2025, allowing candidates to make changes to their submitted applications. The Computer-Based Examination (CBE) is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from July 24 to August 4, 2025.

Steps to apply for SSC Selection Post 2025

Visit the official SSC website ssc.gov.in Click on ‘Apply’ under the Quick Links Register and log in with your credentials Fill in the application form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the detailed notification.

Direct link to register.

Application Fee

General Fee: Rs 100

First Correction Fee: Rs 200

Second Correction Fee: Rs 500

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.