SSC Phase 13 notification 2025 released: 2,423 vacancies announced, apply by July 23
Candidates can start submitting their applications for various posts on the official website ssc.gov.in.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the SSC Phase 13 Notification 2025 on June 2, 2025, inviting online applications for 2,423 vacancies in various departments. The recruitment drive is open to 10th pass, 12th pass, and graduate candidates, offering posts such as Farm Assistant, Field Assistant, Clerk, and others. Interested candidates can apply through the official website ssc.gov.in till June 23, 2025.
A correction window will be available from June 28 to June 30, 2025, allowing candidates to make changes to their submitted applications. The Computer-Based Examination (CBE) is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from July 24 to August 4, 2025.
Steps to apply for SSC Selection Post 2025
- Visit the official SSC website ssc.gov.in
- Click on ‘Apply’ under the Quick Links
- Register and log in with your credentials
- Fill in the application form, pay the fee, and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to the detailed notification.
Application Fee
- General Fee: Rs 100
- First Correction Fee: Rs 200
- Second Correction Fee: Rs 500
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.