DGAFMS Recruitment 2025: Admit cards for Group C exam released; here’s direct link
Candidates can now download their hall tickets through the official website dgafms24.onlineapplicationform.org/DGAFMS.
The Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) has officially released the admit cards for the Group C recruitment examination 2025. Candidates who have successfully registered can now download their admit cards from the official website dgafms24.onlineapplicationform.org/DGAFMS.
The Group C recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted from June 3 to June 6, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 113 vacancies across various posts such as Accountant, Stenographer, LDC, Fireman, and others.
Steps to apply for Group C posts 2025
- Visit the official portal dgafms24.onlineapplicationform.org/DGAFMS
- On the homepage, click on ‘Registered Candidate’
- Log in using your registered credentials
- Click on the link to download the admit card
- View and download your admit card
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.