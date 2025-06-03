The Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) has officially released the admit cards for the Group C recruitment examination 2025. Candidates who have successfully registered can now download their admit cards from the official website dgafms24.onlineapplicationform.org/DGAFMS.

The Group C recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted from June 3 to June 6, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 113 vacancies across various posts such as Accountant, Stenographer, LDC, Fireman, and others.

Steps to apply for Group C posts 2025

Visit the official portal dgafms24.onlineapplicationform.org/DGAFMS On the homepage, click on ‘Registered Candidate’ Log in using your registered credentials Click on the link to download the admit card View and download your admit card

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.