TS ICET 2025 admit card released at icet.tgche.ac.in; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website icet.tgche.ac.in.
Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test 2025 or TG ICET 2025 admit cards on the official website icet.tgche.ac.in. TS ICET 2025 will be conducted on June 8 and 9 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm.
Here’s the official notification.
The computer-based test (CBT) is being conducted for admissions into MBA and MCA programmes offered by Universities in Telangana and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2025-26.
Steps to download TS ICET admit card 2025
Visit the official website icet.tgche.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the TS ICET admit card 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to TS ICET admit card 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.