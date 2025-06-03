The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of the National Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download the answer key and submit suggestions, if any, by June 5, 2025.

A fee of Rs 200 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted on May 4, 2025, from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The result is likely to be declared on June 14, 2025.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to download NEET UG answer key 2025

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the NEET UG answer key 2025 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the NEET UG answer key/ objection window 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.