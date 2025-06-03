Today, June 3, is the last date to apply for the Architecture Aptitude Test 2025 (AAT 2025) for admissions to the B.Arch. (Architecture) program on the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur’s official website jeeadv.ac.in .

The Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025 will be conducted on June 5 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. However, PwD candidates with disabilities, having at least a 40% impairment as applicable, are eligible for one hour of compensatory time. The results are likely to be released on June 8 up to 5.00 pm. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for AAT 2025

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in Under the ‘Important Announcements’, click on the AAT registration 2025 link Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill the form, and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for AAT 2025.