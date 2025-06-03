The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has declared the final results of the Vice Principal posts in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) under the Labour Resources Department, Govt of Bihar under Advt. No. 28/2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

A total of 76 candidates have been shortlisted against 76 notified vacancies. The interviews were conducted from January 5 to 8 for 212 candidates, of which 208 applicants appeared.

Steps to download Vice Principal final result

Visit the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Vice Principal final result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to VP final result 2024.