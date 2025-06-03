The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has released the provisional answer key of the Police Constables (Civil) (Men and Women) and Police Constables (APSP) (Men) in Police Department. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website slprb.ap.gov.in. Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, at up to 5.00 pm tomorrow, June 4, 2025.

“The objections, if any, on the key shall be sent on or before 04-06-2025 at 05.00 PM and they may be addressed in the following format to email id slprbap.obj@gmail.com. The candidates should submit the objections in the following format only and the objection in any other format will not be considered,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Constable answer key 2025

Visit the official website slprb.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Constable answer key 2025 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

The final written exam was conducted on June 1, 2025. The hall tickets were released for 38,555 candidates, of which 37,600 candidates appeared for the exam. The AP Police Constable recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 6100 posts including 3580 Police Constables (Civil) (Men and Women) and 2520 Police Constables (APSP) (Men).