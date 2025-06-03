The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the screening test schedule for the post(s) of Constable (Male and Female) in the HP Police Department 2024. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on June 15 from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm.

Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to hire for 1088 vacancies — 708 posts Constable (Male) and 380 Constable (Female).

“In case of any enquiry, the candidates can contact Commission’s office on any working day from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. on telephone No. 0177- 2624313/ 2629739 and Toll Free No. 1800-180-8004,” reads the notification.

Steps to download HP Police Constable admit card

Visit the official website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Download Admit Card tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to HP Police Constable admit card 2025.