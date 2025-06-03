Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has commenced the registrations for admissions to Class 6 for the session 2026-27 till July 29, 2025. Eligible candidates or parents/guardians can fill the application form for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2024 (JNVST 2024) on the official website navodaya.gov.in or cbseitms.rcil.gov.in/nvs.

The exam is likely to be conducted in two phases: on December 13, 2025, at 11.30 am and on April 11, 2026, at 11.30 am. The result of the JNV selection test 2026 is expected to be announced by the end of March 2026 for Summer-bound JNVs and May 2026 for Winter-bound JNVs. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to JNVST 2026 Prospectus.

Steps to register for JNVST Class VI admission 2026

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in Click on the JNVST Class VI registration 2026 link Fill in the required details, upload the documents, and preview Submit the form and download Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for JNVST Class 6th admission 2025.