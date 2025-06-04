The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the online registration for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June 2025. The exam serves as a qualifying test for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, and Ph.D. admission in Indian universities and colleges. Candidates can apply through the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in until June 23, 2025 (till 11.59 pm).

The last date to pay the exam fee is June 24, 2025, and a correction window will be open from June 25 to June 26, 2025 to make corrections to the submitted application forms. The exam will be conducted on July 26, 27, and 28, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for CSIR UGC NET 2025

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in Under Latest News, click on the link to register for CSIR-UGC NET Click on ‘New Candidate Register Here’ Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Application Fee

General: Rs 1150

General-EWS / OBC-NCL (Central List): Rs 600

SC / ST / PwD / Third Gender: Rs 325

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.