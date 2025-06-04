The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the final answer key for the MHT CET 2025, with the results for both PCB and PCM groups scheduled to be announced on June 16, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer key and will soon be able to access their scorecards on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org .

The MHT CET 2025 exams were conducted in two phases: April 22 to April 30 for the PCB group, and May 2 to May 17 for the PCM group. The provisional answer key for the PCB stream was issued on May 19.

Steps to check MHT CET 2025 result

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org Select the appropriate course link (PCB or PCM) Enter your login credentials on the redirected page View, and download your result Take a printout for future reference

As per a report by NDTV, the State CET Cell has also released tentative result dates for other entrance exams:

BBCA/BBA/BMS/BBM-CET and LLB 5-Year CET: June 4

B Design CET: June 9

LLB 3-Year CET: June 17

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.