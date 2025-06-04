The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will release the provisional answer keys of the Telangana Education Common Entrance Test (TG Ed.CET) 2025 tomorrow, June 5, 2025. Once out, eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website edcet.tgche.ac.in. The objection window will be open till June 9, 2025.

The results are likely to be declared on June 21, 2025. TG EdCET is conducted for admission into two-year B.Ed courses in colleges across Telangana.

Steps to download TS EdCET answer key 2025

Visit the official website ecet.tgche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the TS EdCET answer key 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any