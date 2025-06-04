The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the exam schedule for the Junior Administrative Assistant posts under the Establishment of Assam Public Service Commission (Advt. No. 24/2024). As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 6, 2025, from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon.

The e-admit card will be released on June 27, whereas the list of eligible candidates will be released on June 17, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 14 vacancies.

“The Commission would like to clarify that the Commission reserves the right to cancel the candidature of any candidate on verification of their application form at any time or stage even after the Screening Test, if it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility criteria./conditions as per terms of the aforementioned advertisement,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Meanwhile, the Commission is set to release the admit cards for the Stenographer Grade II (English) posts in Assam Secretariat (Janata Bhawan) under the General Administration Department under Advt. No. 19/2024 today, June 4, 2025. The list of candidates along with roll numbers and e-admission certificates will be uploaded at apsc.nic.in.

The exam will be conducted on June 25 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon at APSC office building.

Direct link to Steno Grade II exam schedule 2025.