COMEDK UGET 2025: Final answer key released; results to be announced on June 7
Candidates can now view and download final answer key from the official website comedk.org.
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the final answer key for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2025 today, June 4, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the final answer key on the official website comedk.org.
With the release of the final answer key, COMEDK has confirmed that the UGET 2025 results will be declared on June 7, 2025. The examination was held primarily on May 10, 2025, with some centres conducting the exam on May 25, 2025.
Steps to download the COMEDK UGET answer key
- Visit the official website: comedk.org
- Click on the ‘Register’ on the homepage
- Enter your application number or user ID and password
- Navigate to the ‘Answer Key’ section
- Download the answer key PDF for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.