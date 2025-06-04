The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has initiated the online registration and choice-filling process for TBJEE 2025 counselling. Candidates who have qualified can now log in to the official portal tbjee.nic.in to register and select their preferred courses and institutions.

Completing the registration and choice-filling process is mandatory to secure a seat. The last date to apply will be notified soon on the official TBJEE website.

Steps to register for TBJEE Counselling 2025

Visit the official TBJEE website tbjee.nic.in Click on the link for online Counselling 2025 registration Enter your credentials and complete the registration form Choose your preferred institution and course Submit the form

Direct link to register.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates are required to pass both the Theory and Practical parts separately in subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics, depending on their stream.

If a candidate fails in any one component of a subject, they will be disqualified from participating in counselling for that particular group.

Importantly, failing in either Physics or Chemistry will make a candidate ineligible for seat allotment in both PCM and PCB streams.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.