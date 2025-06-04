The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the admit cards of the objective-type written exam for the Stenographer Grade-II (English) posts in Assam Secretariat (Janata Bhawan) under the General Administration Department under Advt. No. 19/2024. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in .

The exam will be conducted on June 25 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon at APSC office building.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Stenographer Grade II admit card

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Call Letters/ Admit Cards tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Stenographer Grade II admit card.