APSC Steno Grade II admit card released; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in.
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit cards of the objective-type written exam for the Stenographer Grade-II (English) posts in Assam Secretariat (Janata Bhawan) under the General Administration Department under Advt. No. 19/2024. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in.
The exam will be conducted on June 25 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon at APSC office building.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Stenographer Grade II admit card
Visit the official website apsc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the Call Letters/ Admit Cards tab
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Stenographer Grade II admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.