The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has released the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test June 2025 (HP TET June 2025) admit cards today, June 4. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hpbose.org.

The exam will be conducted on June 7 and 8 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm. The applications were invited up to April 30, 2025. More details in the notification below:

Direct link to HP TET notification 2025.

Steps to download HP TET June 2025 admit card

Visit the official website hpbose.org On the homepage, click on the HP TET June 2025 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to HP TET June 2025 admit card.