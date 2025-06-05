The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has officially announced the results of the MAH CET 2025 for undergraduate programmes including BBA, BCA, BMS, and BBM. Candidates who appeared for the entrance test can now access and download their scorecards from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MAH CET serves as a crucial gateway for students seeking admission into business and computer application programmes across Maharashtra. With the declaration of results, the next phase, counselling and seat allocation, will begin soon for qualified candidates.

Steps download MAH CET 2025 scorecard

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org Click on the link for the result of BBA/BCA/BMS/BBM CET 2025 Enter your email ID and password View your scorecard and download it for future reference

Direct link to the MAH-LLB 5 Yrs-CET results 2025.

Direct link to the BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM-CET results 2025.

For more details candidates are advised to visit the official website here.