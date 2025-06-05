The Maharashtra First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission portal is set to close registrations for Class 11 admissions today, June 5, 2025, at 2 pm. Eligible and interested students who have not yet submitted their applications are advised to do so immediately by visiting the official website mahafyjcadmissions.in.

As per a report by Times of India, admission process is for students seeking entry into Class 11 across over 9,200 junior colleges in Maharashtra, offering courses in Arts, Commerce, and Science streams. This year, more than 20 lakh seats are available under the FYJC admission system.

Steps to apply for FYJC class 11 admission 2025

Visit the official website mahafyjcadmissions.in Click on 'Student Registration' on the homepage Fill in all required details, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register.

Students are required to pay a registration fee of Rs 100 to successfully submit their application form.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.