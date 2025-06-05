The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has officially begun the registration process for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2026 for admission to Class 6 for the academic year 2026-27. Interested and eligible students can apply online through the official portal cbseitms.rcil.gov.in until July 29, 2025.

As per a report by NDTV, 75% of seats are reserved for rural students. JNVST is held annually to select rural students for free Class 6 admission in over 600 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas across India.

Steps to apply for JNVST class 6 admission 2026

Visit the official website cbseitms.rcil.gov.in Under Candidate Corner, click on the link for Class VI registration Register by filling in the required details Login and fill out the application form Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference

Direct link to register.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicant must be born between May 1, 2014, and July 31, 2016 (inclusive).

The student must not have repeated Class 6 during the academic session 2025-26.

Here’s the Prospectus.

For more details, candidates are expected to visit the official website here.