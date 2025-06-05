The Allahabad University (AU) has released the Post Graduate Admission Test 2025 (PGAT 2025) hall tickets for courses in PGAT II (including BEd and MEd) and IPS (MVoc Media Studies, MCA, and MSc Food Technology) scheduled for June 10 and 11, 2025. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website allduniv.ac.in.

The admit card for courses of PGAT-I, LLB, LLM and MCom will be intimated due course.

The exams will be conducted from June 10 to 13, 2025. The exam is being conducted for the Post Graduate Admission Test for the various PG (M.A., M.Sc ., M.Com ., B.Ed. M.Ed., M.B.A., etc.) and other Professional Courses (LL.B., LL.M. and IPS).

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to download IPS/ PGAT II admit card 2025

Visit the official website allduniv.ac.in On the homepage, click on the PGAT Admission 2025-26 link Go to the registration link and choose the exam Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to IPS/ PGAT II admit card 2025.