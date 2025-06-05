TANCET Counselling 2025: Registrations begin for MBA, MCA admissions, here’s direct link
Candidates can apply till June 30 at the official website dte.tn.gov.in.
The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Tamil Nadu, has begun the counselling process for TANCET 2025 admissions into MBA and MCA programmes. Candidates can now apply online through the official website dte.tn.gov.in. The registration window will close on June 30, 2025.
As per a report by Times of India, this centralised counselling is intended for candidates seeking postgraduate seats in management and computer application courses offered by government, government-aided, and university departments, including institutions like Anna University and Annamalai University.
Steps to apply TANCET counselling 2025
- Visit the official website dte.tn.gov.in
- Scroll down and click on ‘MBA/MCA Admission’
- Click on the registration link
- Fill out the form, pay the applicable fee, and submit
- Download the application for future reference
Registration Fee
- For OC/BC/BCM/MBC & DNC category candidates: Rs 800 (Initial deposit fee - Rs 5000)
- For SC/SCA/ST category candidates from Tamil Nadu: Rs 400 ((Initial deposit fee - Rs 1000)
For more details candidates are advised to visit the official website here.