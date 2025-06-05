The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment to Transport Sub Inspector posts under Advt. No. 02/2025. Candidates can apply for the posts at mppsc.mp.gov.in from June 20 to July 19, 2025. The correction window will open from June 24 to July 21, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 35 posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layer), and EWS category candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 500 applies to all other categories.