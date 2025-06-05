APPSC FRO Mains 2024 answer key out; submit suggestions from June 9
Candidates can download the answer key from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Forest Range Officer Mains in the AP Forest Service 2024 under Advt. No. 11/2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, from June 9 to 11, 2025, through online only. The exam was conducted from June 2 to 4, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 37 vacancies for Forest Range Officers in the A.P. Forest Service.
Steps to download FRO Mains 2024 answer key
Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the FRO Mains 2024 answer key link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to General English and General Telugu answer key 2024.
Direct link to Paper-I-General Studies and Mental Ability answer key 2024.
Direct link to Paper-II-Mathematics answer key 2024.
