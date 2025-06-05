The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the final answer key of the Preliminary Examination for the post of Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination (CTSRE) - 2024. Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in using their user credentials.

The exam was conducted on May 18, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 381 vacancies. The selection process includes the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Certificate Verification.

Steps to download CTSRE final answer key 2025

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the the homepage, click on the Login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference