AAICLAS Security Screener notification 2025 released for 227 posts; apply from June 9
Candidates can apply for the posts at aaiclas.aero from June 9, 2025.
The AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Ltd. (AAICLAS) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Security Screener posts (Advt. No. 01/2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at aaiclas.aero from June 9 to 30, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 227 Security Screener posts, of which 35 are for posting in Amritsar, 16 in Vadodara, and 176 in Chennai.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: Up to 27 years as on June 1, 2025.
Educational Qualification: Graduation from any recognized Board /University/ Institution, with minimum 60% marks for General/OBC/EWS and 55% marks for SC/ST candidates. More details in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Applicants from General and OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 100 applies to SC/ST/EWS/Women candidates.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.